EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Cash capital increase and intended non-cash capital increase

aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG: Cash capital increase and intended non-cash capital increase



22-Oct-2024

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("Company") today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital from currently EUR 10,979,625.00 by EUR 1,097,962.00 to EUR 12,077,587.00 by issuing 1,097.962 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 ("New Shares"), against cash contributions, making partial use of the authorized capital 2024/I and excluding shareholders' subscription rights ("Cash Capital Increase"). The issue price per New Share is EUR 2.03. The Cash Capital Increase corresponds to around 10% of the existing share capital. The New Shares will be issued by way of a private placement to selected investors. The New Shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2024.

The cash capital increase serves to provide the necessary liquidity and strengthen the company's equity base, thus securing its financing in the medium term, assuming normal business development. The gross issue proceeds from the cash capital increase will amount to around EUR 2.2 million.

In order to further strengthen the equity base, the Management Board of the company also intends, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by up to EUR 400,000.00 (approx. 3.6% of the current share capital) against contributions in kind, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, making further partial use of the authorized capital 2024/I. The object of the contribution in kind is to be shareholder loans granted to the company in the nominal amount of EUR 750,000.00 plus accrued interest, which are to be contributed to the company by way of a debt-to-equity swap in return for the granting of up to 400,000 new shares. The issue price of the New Shares therefore also corresponds to EUR 2.03. The implementation of the capital increase against contributions in kind requires a non-cash contribution audit by a court-appointed non-cash contribution auditor.

The capital increase against contributions in kind serves to strengthen the balance sheet structure by increasing equity while at the same time eliminating loan obligations and leads to a reduction in the interest burden associated with the granting of shareholder loans.

