15.10.2024 12:02:41
EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for 9M 2024 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Haselünne, October 15, 2024
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report 9M 2024 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2024
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2024 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 7.6 million (9M 2023: EUR 5.0 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 14.1 million (9M 2023: EUR 11.2 million). Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 133.5 million (9M 2023: EUR 134.6 million).
The significant increases in the key consolidated earnings figures of consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA, despite the slight decline in consolidated revenues, resulted in particular from a significant improvement in consolidated gross profit.
The forecast for the 2024 financial year, updated on August 1, 2024 and confirmed with the publication of the Group's half-yearly financial report on August 14, 2024, remains unchanged. Accordingly, the Berentzen Group expects a consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) in the range of EUR 9.0 to 11.0 million (originally: EUR 8.0 to 10.0 million; 2023: EUR 7.7 million ) and a consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of between EUR 18.0 and 20.0 million (originally: EUR 17.2 to 19.2 million; 2023: EUR 16.0 million). Consolidated revenues are expected to be in the range of EUR 185.0 to 195.0 million (originally: EUR 190.0 to 200.0 million; 2023: EUR 185.7 million).
The preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2024 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board's Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures and further information on the first three quarters of the 2024 financial year will be published as scheduled on October 23, 2024 with the Interim Report 9M 2024.
For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related performance indicators, please refer to the Annual Report 2023 of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 38 f. in the German language version and page 37 f. in the English language version), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports/ (English language version).
Information of the issuer relating to this announcement
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems.
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Stock exchange symbol: BEZ
Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA
Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
Berentzen Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstr. 7
49740 Haselünne
Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 0
Fax: +49 (0) 5961 502 268
E-mail: berentzen@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
Contact
Thorsten Schmitt
Director Corporate Communications & Strategy
Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215
Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891
Fax: +49 (0) 5961 502 372
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
End of Inside Information
15-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-372
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2008807
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2008807 15-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
