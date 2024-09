EQS-Adhoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG decides to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Delisting

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG decides to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



17-Sep-2024 / 17:08 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, 17. September 2024 – Today, the Management Board of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, Frankfurt/Main, (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5, the “Company”), decided to apply for the revocation of the admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (“Delisting”) and in this context to enter into a delisting agreement with Haron Holding S.A. (“Haron Holding”), Luxembourg.

In order to facilitate the Delisting, the Company and Haron Holding have entered into a delisting agreement today. In the delisting agreement, Haron Holding has undertaken to offer the shareholders of the Company by way of a voluntary public takeover and delisting offer to acquire all shares of the Company, against payment of a cash consideration expected to amount to Euro 6.60. Should the minimum price, as determined by statutory provisions and communicated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) exceed this expected offer price, the final offer price will correspond to the minimum price stipulated by BaFin. This price may be higher than the expected offer price.

