13.08.2024 17:22:41
EQS-Adhoc: Dirk Auerbach is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank
EQS-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Hamburg, 13/08/2024 – The shareholders of Varengold Bank AG [ISIN: DE0005479307] elected Mr. Dirk Auerbach to the company's Supervisory Board at today's Annual General Meeting. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, the Board also elected Mr. Auerbach as the new Chairman and Dr. Karl-Heinz Lemnitzer as his deputy.
Varengold Bank is very pleased to welcome Mr. Auerbach for this office with his outstanding expertise and many years of experience in all areas of banking business, including banking supervisory law, particularly in the areas of governance, compliance and money laundering prevention.
Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann
Disclaimer
This notification is a mandatory notification according to Art. 17 MAR. The assessments contained are subject to the following caveats.
Disclaimer on forward-looking statements / no duty to update
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.
Note
This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Varengold Bank AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding the placement of the securities described in this announcement.
Contact:
Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)
End of Inside Information
13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Varengold Bank AG
|Große Elbstraße 39
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-49
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@varengold.de
|Internet:
|www.varengold.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005479307
|WKN:
|547930
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1967279
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1967279 13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
