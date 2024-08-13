EQS-Adhoc: Dirk Auerbach is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dirk Auerbach is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank



13-Aug-2024

Hamburg, 13/08/2024 – The shareholders of Varengold Bank AG [ISIN: DE0005479307] elected Mr. Dirk Auerbach to the company's Supervisory Board at today's Annual General Meeting. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, the Board also elected Mr. Auerbach as the new Chairman and Dr. Karl-Heinz Lemnitzer as his deputy.

Varengold Bank is very pleased to welcome Mr. Auerbach for this office with his outstanding expertise and many years of experience in all areas of banking business, including banking supervisory law, particularly in the areas of governance, compliance and money laundering prevention.



Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann

Management Board



Frank Otten

Management Board





