31.07.2024 14:12:04

EQS-Adhoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment to the latest published guidance for the consolidated financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
edding Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment to the latest published guidance for the consolidated financial statements

31-Jul-2024 / 14:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lower sales expectations and negative one-off impacts, resulting from strategic portfolio management choices, lead to adjusted forecast corridor

Underlying performance of edding largest business units in line with expectations

With the announcement of the 2023 results, edding has shared the prognosis for 2024. Although the results of the main business units (Office & Industry Supplies and Creative & Home) are still expected to be largely within their corridors of the prognosis, a number of unforeseen negative effects has led edding to adjust the forecast corridor of Group sales revenues down to EUR 158.0 million to EUR 168.0 million (from EUR 161.0 million to EUR 176.0 million) and Group operating results according to IFRS (EBIT) to EUR 0.0 million to EUR 3.0 million (from EUR 3.0 million to EUR 6.0 million).

Sales revenues are expected to be significantly lower than plan in mainly the business unit Collaboration @ Work (“COWO”) and in edding France, although stable or slightly positive versus last year. This impacts the expected EBIT negatively by EUR 3.0 million.

The new prognosis corridors already take into account the separate disclosure of the result of the discontinued Business Unit Lifestyle (edding TATTOO) in accordance with IFRS 5; its EBIT impact is EUR -1.2 million (previous year: EUR -0,5 million). For more information we refer to our corporate news on today's half-year figures. Without this reclassification, the EBIT corridor would have had to be reduced to EUR -1.0 to 2.0 million.

The above-mentioned developments also impact the individual financial statements of the edding AG according to German Commercial Code (HGB); the net result of the mother company is now expected to be between EUR -1.5 million and EUR +0.5 million (before: EUR 0.0 million to EUR 2.0 million).

Although the 2024 results are now expected to be significantly below expectations of earlier this year, with a stable performance of the largest business units and positive future effects of strategic choices, edding deems that the mid-term financial BSC targets for 2026 are still achievable.

About edding AG: Founded in Hamburg in 1960, the company generated Group sales revenues of EUR 160.8 million in 2023 with an annual average of 726 employees. Under the edding, Legamaster and Playroom brands, the company offers long-lasting, high-quality products and solutions for private and commercial use. The portfolio includes markers and writing instruments, visual communication products such as flipcharts, whiteboards and e-screens and innovative digital applications. The company's fundamental values embrace responsibility towards the environment and society. edding wants to empower people to express their personality, ideas and thoughts and make them visible on a wide variety of surfaces.

Explanation of EBIT as an alternative performance indicator: EBIT is the abbreviation for “earnings before interest and taxes”. Total output less cost of materials, personnel expenses and depreciation and amortisation (including rights of use within the meaning of IFRS 16), plus other operating income and less other operating expenses. EBIT is the most important key figure for profitability management in the edding Group. No adjustment has been made for any extraordinary income or expenses with the exception of adjustments in accordance with IFRS 5, which are mandatory.

 

Ahrensburg, 31 July 2024

edding Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board

____________________________

 

 


Contact:
edding Aktiengesellschaft
Mrs Hadewych Vermunt (CFO)
Tel.: +49 (0)4102 808 200
Fax.: +49 (0)4102 808 204
E-Mail: investor@edding.de


End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: edding Aktiengesellschaft
Bookkoppel 7
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)4102 8080
Fax: +49 (0)4102 808 204
E-mail: info@edding.de
Internet: www.edding.de
ISIN: DE0005647937, DE0005647903
WKN: 564793, 564790
Listed: Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1958271

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1958271  31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958271&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu edding AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu edding AG Vz.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

edding AG Vz. 38,00 0,00% edding AG Vz.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen