EQS-Adhoc: elumeo SE adjusts forecast for 2024

elumeo SE adjusts forecast for 2024



04-Oct-2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST

elumeo SE adjusts forecast for 2024

Berlin, 04.10.2024

Berlin, 04 October 2024 – elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059) has adjusted its forecast for the current financial year following a subdued business development in September. For 2024, the company now expects a slight year-on-year decline in sales of between -4% and -1%, a gross profit margin of between 47% and 49% and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 0.5 and 1.5 million for the elumeo Group. The original forecast was for revenue growth of 4% to 8% compared to 2023, a gross profit margin of between 49% and 51% and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.5 million. The new guidance for adjusted EBITDA reflects the cost-cutting program already in place in the first half of 2024, which will result in savings of over EUR 2.3 million for the full year 2024 compared to 2023. In 2025, a further EUR 1.3 million in savings are to be added. The measures required for this have also already been implemented, but will not take full effect until next year.

About elumeo SE:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic direct sale of high-quality gemstone jewellery. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (TV, Internet, Smart TV and smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers colored gemstone jewelry at reasonable prices. The elumeo Group operates home shopping television stations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and France as well as webshops in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. The elumeo Group operates the AI-controlled video shopping app Jooli with its 100% subsidiary jooli.com GmbH.

Dr. Riad Nourallah

Dr. Riad Nourallah, Managing Director (CFO)

