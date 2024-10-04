|
04.10.2024 09:22:29
EQS-Adhoc: elumeo SE adjusts forecast for 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR
elumeo SE adjusts forecast for 2024
Berlin, 04.10.2024
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN A11Q05
Börsenkürzel: ELB
LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
Stock Exchange: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Berlin, 04 October 2024 – elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059) has adjusted its forecast for the current financial year following a subdued business development in September. For 2024, the company now expects a slight year-on-year decline in sales of between -4% and -1%, a gross profit margin of between 47% and 49% and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 0.5 and 1.5 million for the elumeo Group. The original forecast was for revenue growth of 4% to 8% compared to 2023, a gross profit margin of between 49% and 51% and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.5 million. The new guidance for adjusted EBITDA reflects the cost-cutting program already in place in the first half of 2024, which will result in savings of over EUR 2.3 million for the full year 2024 compared to 2023. In 2025, a further EUR 1.3 million in savings are to be added. The measures required for this have also already been implemented, but will not take full effect until next year.
About elumeo SE:
The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic direct sale of high-quality gemstone jewellery. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (TV, Internet, Smart TV and smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers colored gemstone jewelry at reasonable prices. The elumeo Group operates home shopping television stations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and France as well as webshops in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. The elumeo Group operates the AI-controlled video shopping app Jooli with its 100% subsidiary jooli.com GmbH.
Notifying person at the issuer;
I elumeo SE
Executive Director (Finance)
Dr. Riad Nourallah
Contact:
I elumeo SE
Dr. Riad Nourallah, Managing Director (CFO)
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650
E-Mail: ir@elumeo.com
End of Inside Information
04-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 69 59 79-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 69 59 79-20
|E-mail:
|info@elumeo.com
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11Q059
|WKN:
|A11Q05
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2001801
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2001801 04-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!