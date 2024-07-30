EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG files for insolvency

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

Endor AG files for insolvency



Endor AG files for insolvency Landshut, 30 July 2024 – Endor AG (WKN 549166 / ISIN: DE0005491666) today filed an application with Landshut Local Court to open insolvency proceedings due to over-indebtedness and insolvency. Endor AG's foreign companies are not affected by the application. Endor will provide information on the further proceedings in accordance with legal requirements. Notifiying persons: Andress Ruff, CEO/CRO

Matthias Kosch, CFO

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49(0)871-9221 222

E-Mail: investor_relations@endor.ag



Press and investor enquiries:

Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation

E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation

E-Mail: herkenhoff@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

