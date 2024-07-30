|
30.07.2024 22:48:17
EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG files for insolvency
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Endor AG files for insolvency
Landshut, 30 July 2024 – Endor AG (WKN 549166 / ISIN: DE0005491666) today filed an application with Landshut Local Court to open insolvency proceedings due to over-indebtedness and insolvency. Endor AG's foreign companies are not affected by the application.
Endor will provide information on the further proceedings in accordance with legal requirements.
Notifiying persons:
Andress Ruff, CEO/CRO
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Contact:
Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation
30-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Endor AG
|E.ON-Allee 3
|84036 Landshut
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)871-9221-122
|Fax:
|+49-(0)871-9221-221
|E-mail:
|ir@endor.ag
|Internet:
|www.endor.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005491666
|WKN:
|549166
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1957471
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1957471 30-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
