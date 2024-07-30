30.07.2024 22:48:17

EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG files for insolvency

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Endor AG files for insolvency

30-Jul-2024 / 22:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG files for insolvency

Landshut, 30 July 2024 – Endor AG (WKN 549166 / ISIN: DE0005491666) today filed an application with Landshut Local Court to open insolvency proceedings due to over-indebtedness and insolvency. Endor AG's foreign companies are not affected by the application.

Endor will provide information on the further proceedings in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Notifiying persons:

Andress Ruff, CEO/CRO
Matthias Kosch, CFO

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact:
Endor AG, Investor Relations
Tel.: +49(0)871-9221 222
E-Mail: investor_relations@endor.ag

Press and investor enquiries:

Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de
Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail: herkenhoff@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

30-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ir@endor.ag
Internet: www.endor.ag
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1957471

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1957471  30-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1957471&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Endor AGmehr Nachrichten