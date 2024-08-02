|
02.08.2024 16:42:45
EQS-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Adjustment of forecast for financial year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Adjustment of forecast for financial year 2024
Berlin, August 2, 2024 - Based on preliminary figures for the first half of 2024, the Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today determined that the business development is not in line with the Group's planning for the fiscal year. Therefore, it was decided to adjust the forecast for fiscal year 2024. Instead of expecting a revenue level similar to or slightly below the previous year, a revenue decline of up to 6% is now projected. Despite the measures already taken, profitability will also not develop as originally expected. Therefore we expect that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to fall not only slightly but by up to 12% compared to the previous year. In the 2023 financial year, FP generated revenue of 241.8 million euros and EBITDA of 31.0 million euros.
The half-year report will be published on 29 August 2024.
.
For investor relations and press inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Monika Plum
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
