24.03.2025 18:50:16

EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE publishes preliminary figures and updates dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend
GESCO SE publishes preliminary figures and updates dividend policy

24-March-2025 / 18:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Sales and earnings in line with expectations
  • Clarified strategy for profit appropriation and proposed dividend of € 0.10
  • Reduced working capital leads to high cash flow from operating activities


Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, GESCO SE generated Group sales of € 513.8 million (previous year: € 560.7 million) and Group earnings of € 4.4 million (previous year: € 20.9 million) in financial year 2024. The result is largely in line with the updated forecast from December 2024, which predicted Group sales of € 520–540 million and Group earnings of € 3.5–7.5 million. The sale of the loss-making business units at Doerrenberg at the end of 2024 had a negative impact on earnings of approximately € 4.8 million.

Largely due to the reduction of working capital in the amount of € 29.9 million, the Company managed to increase cash flow from operating activities by € 18.1 million to € 51.2 million and to significantly reduce the amount owed to banks by € 29.8 million.

Earnings per share amounted to € 0.42 (2023: € 1.93). Against this backdrop, GESCO SE proposes a dividend payment of € 0.10 per share entitled to a dividend.

At the same time, GESCO SE's long-term and forward-looking orientation is strengthened by a more specific profit appropriation strategy. The previous range of 20%–60% for dividend payments will be limited to the lower range of 20%–40%. The aim is to be able to deviate from this range if appropriate opportunities arise. The Executive Board has therefore set the following priorities for the appropriation of profits:

1. Organic and inorganic growth

2. Share buyback if economically viable and value-enhancing

3. Dividend payments

GESCO SE will use profits entirely for particularly attractive growth opportunities or value-enhancing share buybacks.

The 2024 Annual Report with the final figures will be published on 29 April 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CET on the website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

On the same day, at 11:00 a.m., a financial statements press conference will be held, which will be streamed live on the GESCO website. The Executive Board will review the past financial year and explain the outlook for the current financial year. This year's Annual General Meeting will take place at the Rheinterrasse Düsseldorf on 25 June 2025.

 

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on materials refinement & distribution, life science & healthcare and industrial assets & infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

 

Contact:

Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
E-Mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de



End of Inside Information

24-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2105450

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2105450  24-March-2025 CET/CEST

