EQS-Adhoc: H2 Core AG: H2 Core AG adjusts forecast for 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

H2 Core AG: H2 Core AG adjusts forecast for 2024



30-Sep-2024 / 17:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 H2 Core AG adjusts forecast for 2024 Heide, 30 September 2024 – Sales expectations for the 2024 financial year have been reduced to a corridor of between EUR 5 million and EUR 6 million due to delays in notified orders and delivery times of suppliers with demand remaining high. Accordingly, the forecast for the pre-tax loss has been reduced to up to EUR -3 million. The sales and earnings situation of the H2 Core Group may be subject to strong fluctuations during the growth phase due to the relatively high order volumes and depends, among other things, on the development of the global market for green hydrogen, but also on the production and delivery capabilities of suppliers. Management H2 Core AG Rüsdorfer Straße 8 25746 Heide E-Mail: ir@h2core.com



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Explanatory part: About H2 Core: The H2 Core Group develops, manufactures and maintains modularly configurable complete systems for the production, storage and use of green hydrogen, which can be deployed almost anywhere in the world within a very short time thanks to simple and fast commissioning. H2 Core's solutions are scalable and future-proof. They can be adapted to individual customer needs and supplemented with technological innovations as required. H2 Core supplies the know-how and products for the implementation and successful establishment of hydrogen-based core systems on the basis of reliable in-house developments. The company's customers thus make a significant and immediate contribution to a globally sustainable and resource-saving energy supply. H2 Core relies on intensive cooperation with a global partner network and thus enables rapid commissioning of systems worldwide. Further information can be found at www.h2core.com. Press contact: edicto GmbH Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42 60322 Frankfurt Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54 E-mail: h2core@edicto.de 30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

