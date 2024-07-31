|
EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS reduces sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year
Bergisch Gladbach, 31 July 2024 - INDUS Holding AG (ISIN: DE0006200108) is adjusting its sales and EBIT forecast as well as its expectations for the EBIT margin for the 2024 financial year. The Board of Management now expects Group sales of EUR 1.70 billion to EUR 1.80 billion (previously: EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.95 billion) and operating income (EBIT) of between EUR 125 million and EUR 145 million (previously: between EUR 145 million and EUR 165 million). The expected EBIT margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.0% to 8.0% (previously: 7.5% to 8.5%).
The adjustment results from the fact that the macroeconomic conditions have not yet improved and the correspondingly reduced expectations of the INDUS portfolio companies for the operating business in the second half of 2024.
The consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2024 and for the first half of the 2024 financial year will be published as planned on 13 August 2024. The results are in line with the expectations of the capital market.
The composition of the operating income (EBIT) corresponds to the presentation on page 72 of the INDUS Holding AG Annual Report 2023.
Important notice:
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, income or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Dafne Sanac & Nina Wolf
Investor Relations & Public Relations
INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de
E-Mail presse@indus.de
www.indus.de/en/
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-20
|E-mail:
|indus@indus.de
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006200108
|WKN:
|620010
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1958175
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1958175 31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
