EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS reduces sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS reduces sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year



INDUS reduces sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year

Bergisch Gladbach, 31 July 2024 - INDUS Holding AG (ISIN: DE0006200108) is adjusting its sales and EBIT forecast as well as its expectations for the EBIT margin for the 2024 financial year. The Board of Management now expects Group sales of EUR 1.70 billion to EUR 1.80 billion (previously: EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.95 billion) and operating income (EBIT) of between EUR 125 million and EUR 145 million (previously: between EUR 145 million and EUR 165 million). The expected EBIT margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.0% to 8.0% (previously: 7.5% to 8.5%).

The adjustment results from the fact that the macroeconomic conditions have not yet improved and the correspondingly reduced expectations of the INDUS portfolio companies for the operating business in the second half of 2024.

The consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2024 and for the first half of the 2024 financial year will be published as planned on 13 August 2024. The results are in line with the expectations of the capital market.

The composition of the operating income (EBIT) corresponds to the presentation on page 72 of the INDUS Holding AG Annual Report 2023.

