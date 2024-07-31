+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren ????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 11:51:36

EQS-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS reduces sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS reduces sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year

31-Jul-2024 / 11:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Keywords: Change in Forecast

INDUS reduces sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year

Bergisch Gladbach, 31 July 2024 - INDUS Holding AG (ISIN: DE0006200108) is adjusting its sales and EBIT forecast as well as its expectations for the EBIT margin for the 2024 financial year. The Board of Management now expects Group sales of EUR 1.70 billion to EUR 1.80 billion (previously: EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.95 billion) and operating income (EBIT) of between EUR 125 million and EUR 145 million (previously: between EUR 145 million and EUR 165 million). The expected EBIT margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.0% to 8.0% (previously: 7.5% to 8.5%).

The adjustment results from the fact that the macroeconomic conditions have not yet improved and the correspondingly reduced expectations of the INDUS portfolio companies for the operating business in the second half of 2024.

The consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2024 and for the first half of the 2024 financial year will be published as planned on 13 August 2024. The results are in line with the expectations of the capital market.

The composition of the operating income (EBIT) corresponds to the presentation on page 72 of the INDUS Holding AG Annual Report 2023.

Important notice:

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, income or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.


Contact:
Dafne Sanac & Nina Wolf
Investor Relations & Public Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de
E-Mail presse@indus.de
www.indus.de/en/


End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1958175

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1958175  31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958175&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

