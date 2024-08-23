EQS-Adhoc: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

EQS-Ad-hoc: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover

23-Aug-2024 / 07:46 CET/CEST

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Ipsos announces voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 6,80 per share

Bonn, 23 August 2024 – Alsterhöhe 15. V V AG (in future: Ipsos DACH Holding AG) (the “Bidder”), a 100% direct subsidiary of Ipsos GmbH and a 100% indirect subsidiary of Ipsos S.A., Paris, announced today its intention to submit a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft (the “Company”), to purchase all bearer shares for a cash consideration of EUR 6.80 per share.

Today, the Bidder announced, that it has further entered into irrevocable undertakings with the major shareholders of the Company, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV, PEN GmbH, Mr. Hans-Herbert Döbert and Effecten-Spiegel AG, who own in total approx. 77.52% of the shares of the Company (together the “Anchor Shareholders”). In the Tender Commitments, the Anchor Shareholders irrevocably undertake to accept the takeover offer for the shares in the Company held by them.

In accordance with their legal obligations, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company will issue and publish a reasoned statement on the takeover offer after the publication of the offer document by the Bidder.

Contact:

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24

53113 Bonn

Germany

Phone: 0228-38 22 448

info@infas-holding.de

www.infas-holding.de