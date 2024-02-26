EQS-Adhoc: learnd SE: Acquisition of BG Energy Solutions by learnd Limited

26.02.2024 12:51:47

26-Feb-2024 / 12:51 CET/CEST
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Acquisition of BG Energy Solutions by learnd Limited

Luxembourg, February 26 2024 – learnd Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of learnd SE (ISIN: LU2358378979), has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Crucible Holdings Limited, a private company limited by shares incorporated in England & Wales (the “Target”) from its current shareholders (the “Transaction”). The Target operates in the field of building controls, energy and remote management solutions under the ‘BG Energy Solutions’ brand.

With the Transaction, learnd SE is successfully expanding its business activities in line with its strategy to selectively pursue M&A opportunities and partnerships to consolidate the building management systems market and expand its operations geographically – with the aim of becoming the leading energy management provider in Europe.

The consideration consists of a low-single digit million-pound sterling amount plus an aggregate of 310,465 treasury shares in learnd SE to be transferred and delivered to the sellers of the Target by learnd SE.

The completion of the Transaction is expected to occur on the date hereof subject to customary closing conditions.

 

Company Contact:
Jennifer Rudder
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxembourg
jennifer.rudder@learnd.co.uk		 Media Contact:
Jobst Honig
FGS Global
+49 171 86 29 967
jobst@fgsglobal.com

 



Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 27 47 91 555
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/
ISIN: LU2358378979, LU2358379514
WKN: A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
