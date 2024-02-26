|
26.02.2024 12:51:47
EQS-Adhoc: learnd SE: Acquisition of BG Energy Solutions by learnd Limited
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: learnd SE / Key word(s): Acquisition
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Acquisition of BG Energy Solutions by learnd Limited
Luxembourg, February 26 2024 – learnd Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of learnd SE (ISIN: LU2358378979), has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Crucible Holdings Limited, a private company limited by shares incorporated in England & Wales (the “Target”) from its current shareholders (the “Transaction”). The Target operates in the field of building controls, energy and remote management solutions under the ‘BG Energy Solutions’ brand.
With the Transaction, learnd SE is successfully expanding its business activities in line with its strategy to selectively pursue M&A opportunities and partnerships to consolidate the building management systems market and expand its operations geographically – with the aim of becoming the leading energy management provider in Europe.
The consideration consists of a low-single digit million-pound sterling amount plus an aggregate of 310,465 treasury shares in learnd SE to be transferred and delivered to the sellers of the Target by learnd SE.
The completion of the Transaction is expected to occur on the date hereof subject to customary closing conditions.
End of Inside Information
26-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|5, Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 27 47 91 555
|Internet:
|https://learnd.co.uk/
|ISIN:
|LU2358378979, LU2358379514
|WKN:
|A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1845065
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1845065 26-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
