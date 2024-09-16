16.09.2024 19:19:57

EQS-Adhoc: LM Pay S.A. with preliminary results for the first half of 2024

LM Pay S.A. with preliminary results for the first half of 2024

16-Sep-2024 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Warsaw, September 16h, 2024. LM PAY S.A.

During the first half of 2024, LM Pay continued its strategy of investing in new customer contracts and expanding existing customer relationships, driving sustainable growth. The total number of customers grew by 20.3% compared to the first half of 2023, reaching 20.5 thousand customers by the end of June 2024. We are consistently enhancing our customer service to ensure satisfaction with our products. The proportion of returning customers remained stable at 30% during the first six months of 2024, driven by the recurring nature of certain medical treatments as well as high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Ongoing cooperation with new clinics and existing healthcare providers has positively impacted revenues. According to preliminary figures, sales in the first half of 2024 increased by 40.9%, from PLN 7.63 million (EUR 1.71 million) in the same period of the previous year to PLN 10.75 million (EUR 2.49 million).

For further information, please contact:

LM PAY S.A.

Grzegorz Pieszak

Lechicka 23A

01-156 Warsaw

Poland

 

Investor Relations

+48 881 780 994
investors@lmpay.pl

 



End of Inside Information

16-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LM Pay S.A.
Lechicka 23a
02-156 Warsaw
Poland
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
WKN: A3EWU0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
EQS News ID: 1989121

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1989121  16-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

