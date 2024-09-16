EQS-Adhoc: LM Pay S.A. with preliminary results for the first half of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

LM Pay S.A. with preliminary results for the first half of 2024



Warsaw, September 16h, 2024. LM PAY S.A.

During the first half of 2024, LM Pay continued its strategy of investing in new customer contracts and expanding existing customer relationships, driving sustainable growth. The total number of customers grew by 20.3% compared to the first half of 2023, reaching 20.5 thousand customers by the end of June 2024. We are consistently enhancing our customer service to ensure satisfaction with our products. The proportion of returning customers remained stable at 30% during the first six months of 2024, driven by the recurring nature of certain medical treatments as well as high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Ongoing cooperation with new clinics and existing healthcare providers has positively impacted revenues. According to preliminary figures, sales in the first half of 2024 increased by 40.9%, from PLN 7.63 million (EUR 1.71 million) in the same period of the previous year to PLN 10.75 million (EUR 2.49 million).

