08.02.2024 11:13:07
EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG announces preliminary result for 2023 and adjusts earnings forecast
EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG announces preliminary result for 2023 and adjusts earnings forecast
Munich, 8 February 2024: In the framework of preparing the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have determined that the previously forecast result is unlikely to be achieved, in particular due to two special effects, and therefore needs to be adjusted. First, a book loss of EUR 1.2 million had to be recognised due to a real estate transaction which was reversed and, second, the massive onset of winter and the rail strikes which followed had a severe impact on the important Christmas business in the first two weeks of December.
Based on the preliminary figures, the Executive Board is now assuming that the result for the 2023 financial year will be as follows:
LUDWIG BECK will therefore be able to close the 2023 financial year with a positive result despite negative special effects.
The above earnings figures are preliminary and unaudited key financial figures. The company will announce the complete and final figures for the 2023 financial year on 21 March 2024.
End of Inside Information
08-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1833499
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1833499 08-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
