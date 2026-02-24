EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Oliver Jaster appointed Managing Director

EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

MAX Automation SE: Oliver Jaster appointed Managing Director



24-Feb-2026 / 19:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014



MAX Automation SE: Oliver Jaster appointed Managing Director

Hamburg, 24 February 2026 – The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588) today appointed Oliver Jaster as Managing Director and CEO effective 1 April 2026. With a short interruption, Oliver Jaster has been a member of the Company’s Supervisory Board since 2013, most recently as Deputy Chairman, and indirectly holds a stake of around 66% in MAX Automation SE.

Oliver Jaster replaces Dr. Ralf Guckert, who has been Managing Director and member of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE since 1 August 2021. Dr. Ralf Guckert will leave both bodies of the Company at the end of 31 March 2026, but will remain with the MAX Automation Group as CEO of Vecoplan AG, a subsidiary of MAX Automation SE.



