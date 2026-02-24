MAX Automation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DA58 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588
|
24.02.2026 19:21:23
EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Oliver Jaster appointed Managing Director
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014
Hamburg, 24 February 2026 – The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588) today appointed Oliver Jaster as Managing Director and CEO effective 1 April 2026. With a short interruption, Oliver Jaster has been a member of the Company’s Supervisory Board since 2013, most recently as Deputy Chairman, and indirectly holds a stake of around 66% in MAX Automation SE.
Oliver Jaster replaces Dr. Ralf Guckert, who has been Managing Director and member of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE since 1 August 2021. Dr. Ralf Guckert will leave both bodies of the Company at the end of 31 March 2026, but will remain with the MAX Automation Group as CEO of Vecoplan AG, a subsidiary of MAX Automation SE.
Marcel Neustock
Susan Hoffmeister
End of Inside Information
24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Steinhöft 11
|20459 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4940808058270
|Fax:
|+4940808058299
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2280682
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2280682 24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
