24.02.2026 19:21:23

EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Oliver Jaster appointed Managing Director

EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
MAX Automation SE: Oliver Jaster appointed Managing Director

24-Feb-2026 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

MAX Automation SE: Oliver Jaster appointed Managing Director

Hamburg, 24 February 2026 – The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588) today appointed Oliver Jaster as Managing Director and CEO effective 1 April 2026. With a short interruption, Oliver Jaster has been a member of the Company’s Supervisory Board since 2013, most recently as Deputy Chairman, and indirectly holds a stake of around 66% in MAX Automation SE.

Oliver Jaster replaces Dr. Ralf Guckert, who has been Managing Director and member of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE since 1 August 2021. Dr. Ralf Guckert will leave both bodies of the Company at the end of 31 March 2026, but will remain with the MAX Automation Group as CEO of Vecoplan AG, a subsidiary of MAX Automation SE.

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 - 40 - 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +4940808058270
Fax: +4940808058299
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2280682

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2280682  24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

