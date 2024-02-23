|
23.02.2024 23:44:19
EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc:
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Insolvency
The directors of MBH Corporation Plc (the “Company”) have today resolved to place the Company into administration and intend to file a notice of appointment at Court on Monday 26 February 2024. The Company is cash flow and balance sheet insolvent.
Notifying person: Kevin Hanbury, Director
End of Inside Information
23-Feb-2024 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|3 K's Engineering Company, Morfa Works, Embankment Road, Machynys
|SA15 2DN Llanelli
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BPNYZL95
|WKN:
|A3ESUZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1844423
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1844423 23-Feb-2024 GMT/BST
