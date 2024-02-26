EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc:

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Insolvency

26-Feb-2024 / 14:22 GMT/BST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

On 23 February 2024, the directors of MBH Corporation Plc (the “Company”) resolved to place the Company into administration on the basis that the Company was insolvent on a cash flow and balance sheet basis. An ad hoc notification was made pursuant to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and published by EQS News at 23:44 (CET) on 23 February 2024 confirming this and the directors’ intention to appoint administrators on 26 February 2024.

Further to that notification, the directors of the Company have today filed a notice of appointment of administrators at Court at 10:00 (GMT) appointing licenced insolvency practitioners, Kris Wigfield of Begbies Traynor (SY) LLP and Douglas Pinteau of WSM Marks Bloom LLP (the “Joint Administrators”) as the joint insolvency administrators of the Company.

The directors of the Company and the Joint Administrators have become aware of ad hoc notifications that were published via EQS News at 09:27 and 09:37 (CET) today purporting to correct the previous filing of 23 February 2024. These ad hoc notifications of 09:27 and 09:37 (CET) were made without the authorisation of the Company’s directors and are invalid.

The Company is now in administration and any queries should be directed to the Joint Administrators.