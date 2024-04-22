22.04.2024 14:54:23

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Annual Report of Operating Subsidiary; Option Volume EUR 133.4 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Annual Report
Nakiki SE: Annual Report of Operating Subsidiary; Option Volume EUR 133.4 million

22-Apr-2024 / 14:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE announces that the annual report of its operating subsidiary Legal Finance International GmbH for the year 2023 is expected to be published on 10 May. Legal Finance International GmbH is indirectly wholly owned by Nakiki SE through Legal Finance SE.

The option volume of the cases currently financed through Legal Finance International GmbH amounts to EUR 133.4 million as at 31 March 2024. The option volume is the share to which Legal Finance is entitled in the event of a complete victory.

The Legal Finance Group, which includes Nakiki SE, Legal Finance Holding SE, Legal Finance International GmbH and other subsidiaries, is currently financing lawsuits, cases and claims in 11 countries. A brief report on the cases financed can be downloaded from the company's website at https://nakikifinance.com/investor-relations/.


NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300


End of Inside Information

22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1886113

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1886113  22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886113&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 4,52 2,26% NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes zum Handelsende höher-- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte starteten überwiegend freundlich in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen