EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for New Lawsuits (up to EUR 2.4 Million)

Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for New Lawsuits (up to EUR 2.4 Million)



08-Oct-2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Nakiki SE announces that today Letters of Intent for the financing of the following lawsuits were signed:



Compensation claim due to construction defects with a dispute value of up to EUR 2.4 million.



In the event of financing and winning the lawsuit, Nakiki SE is entitled to a participation of up to 33% of the litigation success.

