EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Mask lawsuits will not be financed

21-Sep-2024 / 09:48 CET/CEST

Nakiki SE announces that the two so-called "mask lawsuits" (lawsuits against the federal government for payment related to supply contracts for COVID masks), which are currently in the review phase or at the stage of a Letter of Intent, will not be financed after thorough and detailed examination.



Litigation funders such as Nakiki SE assess claims to be financed through both internal and external legal and economic evaluations. A decision not to finance a claim is not necessarily an indicator of the claim's chances of success but may also be due to a limited risk appetite or other factors.



In principle, Nakiki SE remains interested in financing so-called mask lawsuits. Affected mask suppliers are still encouraged to contact Nakiki. Each case will be reviewed individually and promptly.



