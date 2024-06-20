EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Settlement of EUR 1.26 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement

Nakiki SE: Settlement of EUR 1.26 million



20-Jun-2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nakiki SE announces that it has (through a subsidiary) reached a settlement for EUR 1.26 million in a lawsuit in another EU country financed by a subsidiary. The defendant has agreed to pay the plaintiff, financed by Legal Finance, the equivalent of EUR 1.26 million. The financing subsidiary Legal Finance International GmbH is entitled to 50% of the settlement amount upon payment. Payment is expected by the end of the year. NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE

