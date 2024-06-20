Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
20.06.2024 17:50:42

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Settlement of EUR 1.26 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
Nakiki SE: Settlement of EUR 1.26 million

20-Jun-2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE announces that it has (through a subsidiary) reached a settlement for EUR 1.26 million in a lawsuit in another EU country financed by a subsidiary. The defendant has agreed to pay the plaintiff, financed by Legal Finance, the equivalent of EUR 1.26 million.

The financing subsidiary Legal Finance International GmbH is entitled to 50% of the settlement amount upon payment. Payment is expected by the end of the year.

 

NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300



End of Inside Information

20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1930057

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1930057  20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930057&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

