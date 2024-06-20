|
20.06.2024 17:50:42
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Settlement of EUR 1.26 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
Nakiki SE announces that it has (through a subsidiary) reached a settlement for EUR 1.26 million in a lawsuit in another EU country financed by a subsidiary. The defendant has agreed to pay the plaintiff, financed by Legal Finance, the equivalent of EUR 1.26 million.
The financing subsidiary Legal Finance International GmbH is entitled to 50% of the settlement amount upon payment. Payment is expected by the end of the year.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
End of Inside Information
20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Johnsallee 30
|20148 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1930057
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1930057 20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|3,82
|-4,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.