EQS-Adhoc: Noratis AG: Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for an extension of the corporate bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028

Noratis AG / Key word(s): Bond

Noratis AG: Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for an extension of the corporate bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028



08-Jul-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc release





Ad-hoc release

Noratis AG

Eschborn

Inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for an extension of the corporate bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028

Eschborn, 8 July 2024 – The management board of Noratis AG (Shares: ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4 / WKN: A2E4MK, Bonds: ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6 / WKN: A3H2TV, ISIN: DE000A3E5WP8 / WKN: A3E5WP) announces that it has resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to offer the holders of the EUR 50 million 5.5 % bearer bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6 / WKN: A3H2TV) ("Noratis Bond 2020/2025"), issued in the amount of EUR 30 million, to submit a restructuring concept in accordance with the German Act on Debt Securities from Global Issues (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz - "SchVG") for voting. In this context, the holders of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 are invited to the bondholders' meeting to be held in Eschborn on 10 September 2024. The reason for this is that, in the opinion of the management board, the scheduled repayment of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 on the maturity date of 11 November 2025 is uncertain due to the difficult real estate market.

The restructuring concept proposed by the Management Board of Noratis AG essentially contains the following key points:

Extension of the term of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028, whereby the issuer is entitled to early repayment of the bond, and

Appointment of e.Anleihe GmbH with registered office in Stuttgart as Joint Representative of bondholders of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025.

In addition, it is intended to extend the EUR 40 million 4.75 % bearer bond (ISIN: DE000A3E5WP8 / WKN: A3E5WP) ("Noratis Bond 2021/2027"), issued in the amount of EUR 10 million, until 31 December 2029. The convening of the bondholders' meeting of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 will be published today in the German Federal Gazette. Bondholders are requested to attend the meeting on 10 September 2024 in Eschborn or to be represented there. The required registration can be made by post (Noratis AG, c/o Computershare Operations Centre, 80249 Munich) or by e-mail to noratis@computershare.de.