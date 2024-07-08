+++ Einfach investieren ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
08.07.2024 08:00:30

EQS-Adhoc: Noratis AG: Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for an extension of the corporate bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028

EQS-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Bond
Noratis AG: Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for an extension of the corporate bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028

08-Jul-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release

 

Noratis AG
Eschborn

 

 

Inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for an extension of the corporate bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028

Eschborn, 8 July 2024 – The management board of Noratis AG (Shares: ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4 / WKN: A2E4MK, Bonds: ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6 / WKN: A3H2TV, ISIN: DE000A3E5WP8 / WKN: A3E5WP) announces that it has resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to offer the holders of the EUR 50 million 5.5 % bearer bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6 / WKN: A3H2TV) ("Noratis Bond 2020/2025"), issued in the amount of EUR 30 million, to submit a restructuring concept in accordance with the German Act on Debt Securities from Global Issues (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz - "SchVG") for voting. In this context, the holders of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 are invited to the bondholders' meeting to be held in Eschborn on 10 September 2024. The reason for this is that, in the opinion of the management board, the scheduled repayment of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 on the maturity date of 11 November 2025 is uncertain due to the difficult real estate market.

The restructuring concept proposed by the Management Board of Noratis AG essentially contains the following key points:

  • Extension of the term of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028, whereby the issuer is entitled to early repayment of the bond, and
  • Appointment of e.Anleihe GmbH with registered office in Stuttgart as Joint Representative of bondholders of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025.

In addition, it is intended to extend the EUR 40 million 4.75 % bearer bond (ISIN: DE000A3E5WP8 / WKN: A3E5WP) ("Noratis Bond 2021/2027"), issued in the amount of EUR 10 million, until 31 December 2029. The convening of the bondholders' meeting of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 will be published today in the German Federal Gazette. Bondholders are requested to attend the meeting on 10 September 2024 in Eschborn or to be represented there. The required registration can be made by post (Noratis AG, c/o Computershare Operations Centre, 80249 Munich) or by e-mail to noratis@computershare.de.

 

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact for bondholders

IR.on AG

Jonas Schneider, Fabian Kirchmann

Tel: 0221/91 40 97-33

E-Mail: agv24@noratis.de
 

Press / Investor Relations

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

+49 (0)69 905 505 51

noratis@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

 

08-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1940915

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1940915  08-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940915&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

