|
08.07.2024 08:00:30
EQS-Adhoc: Noratis AG: Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for an extension of the corporate bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Bond
Ad-hoc release
Noratis AG
Inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for an extension of the corporate bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028
Eschborn, 8 July 2024 – The management board of Noratis AG (Shares: ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4 / WKN: A2E4MK, Bonds: ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6 / WKN: A3H2TV, ISIN: DE000A3E5WP8 / WKN: A3E5WP) announces that it has resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to offer the holders of the EUR 50 million 5.5 % bearer bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6 / WKN: A3H2TV) ("Noratis Bond 2020/2025"), issued in the amount of EUR 30 million, to submit a restructuring concept in accordance with the German Act on Debt Securities from Global Issues (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz - "SchVG") for voting. In this context, the holders of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 are invited to the bondholders' meeting to be held in Eschborn on 10 September 2024. The reason for this is that, in the opinion of the management board, the scheduled repayment of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 on the maturity date of 11 November 2025 is uncertain due to the difficult real estate market.
The restructuring concept proposed by the Management Board of Noratis AG essentially contains the following key points:
In addition, it is intended to extend the EUR 40 million 4.75 % bearer bond (ISIN: DE000A3E5WP8 / WKN: A3E5WP) ("Noratis Bond 2021/2027"), issued in the amount of EUR 10 million, until 31 December 2029. The convening of the bondholders' meeting of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 will be published today in the German Federal Gazette. Bondholders are requested to attend the meeting on 10 September 2024 in Eschborn or to be represented there. The required registration can be made by post (Noratis AG, c/o Computershare Operations Centre, 80249 Munich) or by e-mail to noratis@computershare.de.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Contact for bondholders
IR.on AG
Jonas Schneider, Fabian Kirchmann
Tel: 0221/91 40 97-33
E-Mail: agv24@noratis.de
Press / Investor Relations
edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
+49 (0)69 905 505 51
noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
08-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Noratis AG
|Hauptstraße 129
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
|E-mail:
|info@noratis.de
|Internet:
|www.noratis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4MK4
|WKN:
|A2E4MK
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1940915
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1940915 08-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Noratis AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Noratis AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Noratis AG
|4,54
|-10,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: ATX vorbörslich etwas tiefer -- DAX vor Börsenbeginn leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag leichte Verluste verbuchen. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegen sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.