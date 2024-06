EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Suspension of dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend

17-Jun-2024

Novem Group S.A.: Suspension of dividend Luxembourg, 17 June 2024 – The Management Board of Novem Group S.A., in agreement with the Supervisory Board of the Company, will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 22 August 2024 not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023/24. The proposal is based on the prevailing economic uncertainties and lacklustre market development. The dividend suspension will help face the persistently volatile and challenging trading environment as current visibility is limited. Contact Investor Relations Press Contact Mareike Völker Isabel Henninger Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 69 506 037 583 Phone: +49 9205 18 1399 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com

