EQS-Adhoc: ParTec AG: ParTec AG files patent infringement suit against Microsoft Corporation in Texas, USA, with its licensing agent BF exaQC AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Legal Matter

ParTec AG: ParTec AG files patent infringement suit against Microsoft Corporation in Texas, USA, with its licensing agent BF exaQC AG



10-Jun-2024 / 18:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ParTec AG files patent infringement suit against Microsoft Corporation in Texas, USA, with its licensing agent BF exaQC AG Munich, June 10, 2024 - ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) and its licensing agent BF exaQC AG today filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the US against Microsoft Corporation. The core of the legal dispute is the infringement of ParTec patents relating to the dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) that ParTec developed and uses worldwide in the construction of powerful leading-edge AI-supercomputers. The lawsuit seeks, among other things, an injunction against the use of the patented technology as well as license fees and compensation for damages.



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Explanatory part: ParTec AG and BF exaQC AG hold a total of approximately 150 patents and patent applications worldwide. One of the most important patents is ParTec’s dMSA patent, US Patent 10,142,156. The dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) approach is a unique selling point of ParTec AG. It has proven itself in particular for the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence such as AI training and inference and is fundamental for the dynamic interaction of CPUs and GPUs and other processors in supercomputers. The importance of ParTec AG’s patents is demonstrated by their use in world-leading, modern European supercomputers such as Leonardo in Bologna, JUWELS and JUPITER in Jülich or Meluxina in Luxembourg, all of which were built on the basis of dMSA and are internationally regarded as pioneering. In addition, ParTec AG is already in negotiations with a well-known American chip manufacturer for the licensing of patents, as well as in contact with US authorities for use in the world‘s largest exaFlop Supercomputer under construction. In the past ParTec also licensed the patents in a deal worth millions in Europe for the construction of modular supercomputers. "Microsoft is infringing our intellectual property with its wave of AI supercomputers as part of their cloud computing platform Azure. We have therefore decided to file a lawsuit in Texas, USA," explains Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG and BF exaQC AG. Leading US law firm Susman Godfrey L.L.P. is representing the ParTec and BF exaQC in this litigation, led by partner Justin Nelson. About ParTec AG: ParTec AG specializes in the development and manufacture of modular High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as accompanying system software. Its offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these advanced systems. The dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) paradigm is the result of more than ten years of research and has been developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-computing systems. The dMSA and its enabling ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, developed and maintained by ParTec, have proven particularly successful for the complex requirements of massive computing power in AI. Further information on the company and ParTec AG’s innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com. Investor Relations Manager edicto GmbH Dr Sönke Knop / Doron Kaufmann partec@edicto.de +496990550551 Contact for press inquiries: E-mail: press@par-tec.com, Phone: +4915122675393 10-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

