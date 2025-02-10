10.02.2025 20:43:05

EQS-News: ParTec AG: Supervisory Board of ParTec AG resolves on premature contract extensions and reduces the Management Board

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ParTec AG: Supervisory Board of ParTec AG resolves on premature contract extensions and reduces the Management Board

10.02.2025 / 20:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ParTec AG: Supervisory Board of ParTec AG resolves on premature contract extensions and reduces the Management Board

  •  Contracts of the board members Bernhard Frohwitter, Hans Kilger, Nurcan Rasig and Frank Westermann prematurely extended by five years
  • Ina Schmitz, Thomas Moschny and Dominik Ulmer will resign from the Management Board

Munich, 10.02.2025 - The Supervisory Board of ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) resolved today to extend the contract of the Chairman of the Management Board, Bernhard Frohwitter, which extends until the end of October 2025, with an additional five years through the end of October 2030

The management contracts of Hans Kilger, CFO, Nurcan Rasig, CSO and Frank Westermann, CHRO, which expire at the end of October 2025, were also extended prematurely by five years, to the end of October 2030.

The contracts of Ina Schmitz, Chief Projects and Consulting Officer, and Thomas Moschny, Chief HPC Solutions and Chief Technology Officer, will not be extended in best agreement. Ina Schmitz and Thomas Moschny will resign from the Management Board and will be appointed as managing directors of ParTec Modular Computing Lab GmbH & Co. KG based in Grünwald.

The Supervisory Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude for the excellent partnership and performance over the past years. Prof. Dr. Reimund Neugebauer, chairman of the Supervisory Board of ParTec AG: “We are pleased that we can continue to count on the expertise of our experienced board and the new managing directors in the coming years. ParTec AG is excellently positioned to continue its current growth course with full strength and stability. By extending the management contracts until 2030, we are sending a clear signal of continuity and reliability.”

CEO Bernhard Frohwitter: “I would also like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in our company and my colleagues for the constructive and purposeful cooperation over the past years. The strong management team will continue to lead ParTec into a successful future.”

Dominik Ulmer resigned from ParTec AG. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Ulmer for his commitment and wishes him all the best in his future professional and personal life. The members of the Management Board thank him for his contribution and good cooperation over the last three years.

Further information on the composition of the ParTec Management Board can be found at: ParTec Leadership - ParTec

 

About ParTec AG

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than ten years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high computing systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, which was developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven to be particularly suitable for the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence.

Further information about the company and ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:

Anna Lehmann
E-Mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com

Phone: +49 176 640 220 27

edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann

E-Mail: partec@edicto.de

Phone: +49 69 905 505 51

 

For press enquiries, please contact:

Dieter Niewierra
Head of Corporate Communications

E-Mail: press@par-tec.com

Phone: +49 151 160 444 70


10.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ParTec AG
Possartstr. 20
81679 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com
Internet: www.par-tec.com
ISIN: DE000A3E5A34
WKN: A3E5A3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2083935

 
End of News EQS News Service

2083935  10.02.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2083935&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ParTec AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ParTec AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ParTec AG 57,50 -6,50% ParTec AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
09.02.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.02.25 KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
07.02.25 KW 6: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus - neuer Rekord geknackt -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Montag im Plus. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen