EQS-News: ParTec AG: Supervisory Board of ParTec AG resolves on premature contract extensions and reduces the Management Board

Contracts of the board members Bernhard Frohwitter, Hans Kilger, Nurcan Rasig and Frank Westermann prematurely extended by five years

Ina Schmitz, Thomas Moschny and Dominik Ulmer will resign from the Management Board

Munich, 10.02.2025 - The Supervisory Board of ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) resolved today to extend the contract of the Chairman of the Management Board, Bernhard Frohwitter, which extends until the end of October 2025, with an additional five years through the end of October 2030

The management contracts of Hans Kilger, CFO, Nurcan Rasig, CSO and Frank Westermann, CHRO, which expire at the end of October 2025, were also extended prematurely by five years, to the end of October 2030.

The contracts of Ina Schmitz, Chief Projects and Consulting Officer, and Thomas Moschny, Chief HPC Solutions and Chief Technology Officer, will not be extended in best agreement. Ina Schmitz and Thomas Moschny will resign from the Management Board and will be appointed as managing directors of ParTec Modular Computing Lab GmbH & Co. KG based in Grünwald.

The Supervisory Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude for the excellent partnership and performance over the past years. Prof. Dr. Reimund Neugebauer, chairman of the Supervisory Board of ParTec AG: “We are pleased that we can continue to count on the expertise of our experienced board and the new managing directors in the coming years. ParTec AG is excellently positioned to continue its current growth course with full strength and stability. By extending the management contracts until 2030, we are sending a clear signal of continuity and reliability.”

CEO Bernhard Frohwitter: “I would also like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in our company and my colleagues for the constructive and purposeful cooperation over the past years. The strong management team will continue to lead ParTec into a successful future.”

Dominik Ulmer resigned from ParTec AG. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Ulmer for his commitment and wishes him all the best in his future professional and personal life. The members of the Management Board thank him for his contribution and good cooperation over the last three years.

Further information on the composition of the ParTec Management Board can be found at: ParTec Leadership - ParTec

About ParTec AG

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than ten years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high computing systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, which was developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven to be particularly suitable for the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence.

Further information about the company and ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

