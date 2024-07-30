EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum and Continental conclude framework agreement for long-term acceptance of recovered Carbon Black

30.07.2024 12:58:21

Pyrum and Continental conclude framework agreement for long-term acceptance of recovered Carbon Black

Dillingen/Saar, 30 July 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG and Continental today signed a framework agreement for the long-term purchase of Pyrum’s recovered Carbon Black (rCB). The agreement covers the rCB purchase quantities for at least two Pyrum plants, with a term of ten years. Continental will also supply Pyrum with end-of-life tyres. In addition, Continental has agreed to make an advance payment for future rCB deliveries.

 

