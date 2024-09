EQS-Adhoc: Rath AG: Profit warning on 12 September 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rath AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Rath AG: Profit warning on 12 September 2024



12-Sep-2024 / 14:37 CET/CEST

‘Based on a current forecast for 2024, the Executive Board of Rath AG announces a significant decline in EBIT in 2024 compared to the previous year. The significant decrease in EBIT is due to a decline in revenue as a result of lower market demand and cost increases, particularly in wages and salaries.’





