EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Capital increase fully placed and convertible loan with Cyclebit Group converted into regular loan

Share capital increased by 10 percent

Cyclebit Group waives conversion from 2022/2024 convertible loan

Repayment of the convertible loan agreed in three tranches

Munich, May 31, 2024: Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), has secured financing to support the company's continued strong growth. The capital increase resolved in March was successfully completed using the existing authorized capital and excluding subscription rights (private placement). All 327,626 shares were placed at an average share price of EUR 6.06 per share, increasing Rubean's share capital from EUR 3.276 million to EUR 3.604 million.

At the same time, Ruben and the Cyclebit Group reached an agreement on the modalities of the expiring convertible loan of EUR 3.4 million from 2022. Cyclebit waives the option to convert the loan into shares in Rubean AG. The loan provided in 2022 will be repaid in three stages together with interest.

The funds from the capital increase of EUR 1.984 million will mainly be used to finance the company's strong growth.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com

If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

Dr. Hermann Geupel

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München

+49 89 357560

hermann.geupel@rubean.com