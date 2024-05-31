|
31.05.2024 18:03:38
EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Capital increase fully placed and convertible loan with Cyclebit Group converted into regular loan
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Reorganisation
Rubean AG: Capital increase fully placed and convertible loan with Cyclebit Group converted into regular loan
Munich, May 31, 2024: Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), has secured financing to support the company's continued strong growth. The capital increase resolved in March was successfully completed using the existing authorized capital and excluding subscription rights (private placement). All 327,626 shares were placed at an average share price of EUR 6.06 per share, increasing Rubean's share capital from EUR 3.276 million to EUR 3.604 million.
At the same time, Ruben and the Cyclebit Group reached an agreement on the modalities of the expiring convertible loan of EUR 3.4 million from 2022. Cyclebit waives the option to convert the loan into shares in Rubean AG. The loan provided in 2022 will be repaid in three stages together with interest.
The funds from the capital increase of EUR 1.984 million will mainly be used to finance the company's strong growth.
The Management Board
About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com
If you have any questions, please contact:
german communications AG
Dr. Hermann Geupel
End of Inside Information
31-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rubean AG
|Kistlerhofstr. 168
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089-357560
|Fax:
|089-35756111
|E-mail:
|info@rubean.com
|Internet:
|www.rubean.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005120802
|WKN:
|512080
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1915759
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1915759 31-May-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rubean AGmehr Nachrichten
|
31.05.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Capital increase fully placed and convertible loan with Cyclebit Group converted into regular loan (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Kapitalerhöhung vollständig platziert und Wandeldar-lehen mit Cyclebit Group in reguläres Darlehen umgewandelt (EQS Group)
|
29.04.24
|EQS-DD: Rubean AG: Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|EQS-News: Rubean AG verfünffacht Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2024 (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|EQS-News: Rubean AG quintuples turnover in the first quarter of 2024 (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|EQS-DD: Rubean AG: Dr. Peter von Borch, buy (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|EQS-DD: Rubean AG: Dr. Peter von Borch, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-News: Rubean AG expects exponential growth (EQS Group)