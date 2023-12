EQS-Adhoc: SNP again raises outlook for order entry and revenue for the full year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

SNP again raises outlook for order entry and revenue for the full year 2023



11-Dec-2023 / 13:59 CET/CEST

Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP again raises outlook for order entry and revenue for the full year 2023 Heidelberg, Germany, December 11, 2023 – The management of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) is again raising its outlook for the full year 2023 due to the positive business development and the ongoing market momentum: Order entry is expected to reach € 230 million to € 250 million (previous order entry forecast: € 220 million to € 240 million);

is expected to reach € 200 million to € 205 million (previous revenue forecast: around the upper end of the range between € 190 million and € 200 million); Despite the increased revenue outlook, EBIT is still expected to reach the upper end of the range of € 5 million to € 10 million or even be slightly higher; this is due to significantly negative exchange rate effects in the quarter to date, with the corresponding negative impact on earnings.

