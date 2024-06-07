|
07.06.2024 15:42:45
EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SPORTTOTAL AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights
Cologne, 07 June 2024. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the “Company”) has today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, a capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders from authorized capital. The share capital of EUR 34,040,376.00 is to be increased by up to EUR 1,547,289.00 to up to EUR 35,587,665.00 by issuing up to 1,547,289 new ordinary bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2024. The subscription price was set at EUR 1.00 per new share by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board.
The new shares will be offered to shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights at a subscription price with a subscription ratio of 22:1. Trading in subscription rights will not take place.
The subscription offer is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on June 11, 2024. The subscription period is expected to begin on June 12, 2024 (0:00 CEST) and end on June 26, 2024 (24:00 CEST). In accordance with the provisions of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) and the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz), no securities prospectus will be prepared for this capital increase.
QUIRIN PRIVATBANK AG is accompanying the capital increase and will offer the new shares to shareholders for subscription in accordance with the subscription offer. Any additional subscription by existing shareholders is subject to allocation by the company. Existing shareholders will be taken into account in the allocation in accordance with the principle of equal treatment.
SPORTTOTAL AG intends to use the proceeds from this capital increase to finance the expansion of the streaming platform for live sports events “STAIDIUM” in the USA and to finance the Group's working capital.
Contact
End of Inside Information
07-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1920863
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1920863 07-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights (EQS Group)
|
07.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Bezugsrecht (EQS Group)
|
05.06.24
|EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. startet eigenes Produkt “STAIDIUM Baseball“ (EQS Group)
|
05.06.24
|EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. Launches STAIDIUM Baseball Group (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|EQS-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG: Julia Lauterbach, Erwerb von 148.738 Aktien der SPORTTOTAL AG durch Schenkung (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|EQS-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG: Julia Lauterbach, Acquisition of 148,738 shares in SPORTTOTAL AG by way of donation (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|EQS-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG: Peter Lauterbach, Schenkung von 148.738 Aktien der SPORTTOTAL AG (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|EQS-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG: Peter Lauterbach, Donation of 148,738 shares in SPORTTOTAL AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|0,74
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.