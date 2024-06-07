EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

SPORTTOTAL AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights



07-Jun-2024 / 15:42 CET/CEST

SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5

Cologne, 07 June 2024. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the “Company”) has today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, a capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders from authorized capital. The share capital of EUR 34,040,376.00 is to be increased by up to EUR 1,547,289.00 to up to EUR 35,587,665.00 by issuing up to 1,547,289 new ordinary bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2024. The subscription price was set at EUR 1.00 per new share by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board.

The new shares will be offered to shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights at a subscription price with a subscription ratio of 22:1. Trading in subscription rights will not take place.

The subscription offer is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on June 11, 2024. The subscription period is expected to begin on June 12, 2024 (0:00 CEST) and end on June 26, 2024 (24:00 CEST). In accordance with the provisions of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) and the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz), no securities prospectus will be prepared for this capital increase.

QUIRIN PRIVATBANK AG is accompanying the capital increase and will offer the new shares to shareholders for subscription in accordance with the subscription offer. Any additional subscription by existing shareholders is subject to allocation by the company. Existing shareholders will be taken into account in the allocation in accordance with the principle of equal treatment.

SPORTTOTAL AG intends to use the proceeds from this capital increase to finance the expansion of the streaming platform for live sports events “STAIDIUM” in the USA and to finance the Group's working capital.

Contact

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Tel: +49 (0) 221 7 88 77 0

Email: investorrelations@sporttotal.com