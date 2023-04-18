Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 19:23:34

EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Forecast for fiscal years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
tick Trading Software AG: Forecast for fiscal years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024

18-Apr-2023 / 19:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 18.04.2023 - Based on the first indicative figures for the first half of 2022/2023, tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A0LA30 / ISIN: DE000A0LA304) has reassessed its forecast for the current fiscal year and its expectations for the following fiscal year.

The company is optimistic to close the fiscal year 2022/2023 with a result at the upper end of the expectations published on November 16, 2022 (EUR 0.4 - 0.8 million).

For fiscal year 2023/2024, the management of tick Trading Software AG expects earnings to be slightly above the forecast for the current fiscal year 2022/2023. Uncertainties arise primarily from the development of revenues from the project business and revenues from load-dependent remuneration, which cannot be influenced by the company due to its dependence on the general trading behavior of customers.

 

Contact:

Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

E-Mail: ir@tick-ts.de

Tel.: +49-211-781767-0

 

 

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A0LA304
WKN: A0LA30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610861

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1610861  18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610861&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tick Trading Softwaremehr Nachrichten