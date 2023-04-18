EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Forecast for fiscal years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

tick Trading Software AG: Forecast for fiscal years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024



18-Apr-2023

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, 18.04.2023 - Based on the first indicative figures for the first half of 2022/2023, tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A0LA30 / ISIN: DE000A0LA304) has reassessed its forecast for the current fiscal year and its expectations for the following fiscal year.

The company is optimistic to close the fiscal year 2022/2023 with a result at the upper end of the expectations published on November 16, 2022 (EUR 0.4 - 0.8 million).

For fiscal year 2023/2024, the management of tick Trading Software AG expects earnings to be slightly above the forecast for the current fiscal year 2022/2023. Uncertainties arise primarily from the development of revenues from the project business and revenues from load-dependent remuneration, which cannot be influenced by the company due to its dependence on the general trading behavior of customers.

Contact:

Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

E-Mail: ir@tick-ts.de

Tel.: +49-211-781767-0