18.04.2023 19:23:34
EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Forecast for fiscal years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Düsseldorf, 18.04.2023 - Based on the first indicative figures for the first half of 2022/2023, tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A0LA30 / ISIN: DE000A0LA304) has reassessed its forecast for the current fiscal year and its expectations for the following fiscal year.
The company is optimistic to close the fiscal year 2022/2023 with a result at the upper end of the expectations published on November 16, 2022 (EUR 0.4 - 0.8 million).
For fiscal year 2023/2024, the management of tick Trading Software AG expects earnings to be slightly above the forecast for the current fiscal year 2022/2023. Uncertainties arise primarily from the development of revenues from the project business and revenues from load-dependent remuneration, which cannot be influenced by the company due to its dependence on the general trading behavior of customers.
Contact:
Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)
tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
E-Mail: ir@tick-ts.de
Tel.: +49-211-781767-0
End of Inside Information
18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
|WKN:
|A0LA30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1610861
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1610861 18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
