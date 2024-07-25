25.07.2024 13:48:18

EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings

EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
VERIANOS SE: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings

25-Jul-2024 / 13:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, July 25, 2024 - The Board of Directors of VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has decided to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for VERIANOS SE at the competent local court in Cologne. The devaluation of individual projects and investments in group companies as well as the postponement of expected project revenues led to a deterioration in the short to medium-term financial and liquidity planning. Financing discussions with potential investors did not lead to a solution.
Contact:
---------------------------------------------------------
Further information on VERIANOS SE is available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.

IR contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
T +49 221 20046 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com


End of Inside Information

25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48, DE000A254Y19, DE000A30VG50
WKN: A0Z2Y4, A254Y1, A30VG5
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1954283

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1954283  25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954283&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VERIANOS SEmehr Nachrichten