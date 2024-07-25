|
25.07.2024 13:48:18
EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
Cologne, July 25, 2024 - The Board of Directors of VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has decided to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for VERIANOS SE at the competent local court in Cologne. The devaluation of individual projects and investments in group companies as well as the postponement of expected project revenues led to a deterioration in the short to medium-term financial and liquidity planning. Financing discussions with potential investors did not lead to a solution.
Contact:
---------------------------------------------------------
Further information on VERIANOS SE is available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
IR contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
T +49 221 20046 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com
End of Inside Information
25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS SE
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 20046100
|Fax:
|+49 221 20046140
|E-mail:
|ir@verianos.com
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2Y48, DE000A254Y19, DE000A30VG50
|WKN:
|A0Z2Y4, A254Y1, A30VG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1954283
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1954283 25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!