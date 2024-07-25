EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings

EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Insolvency

VERIANOS SE: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings



25-Jul-2024 / 13:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Cologne, July 25, 2024 - The Board of Directors of VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has decided to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for VERIANOS SE at the competent local court in Cologne. The devaluation of individual projects and investments in group companies as well as the postponement of expected project revenues led to a deterioration in the short to medium-term financial and liquidity planning. Financing discussions with potential investors did not lead to a solution.

Contact:

Further information on VERIANOS SE is available on www.verianos.com.



IR contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

Gürzenichstraße 21

50667 Cologne

Germany

T +49 221 20046 105

Mail: ir@verianos.com

