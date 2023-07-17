EQS-Adhoc: Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives another major order from the energy storage products sector

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

17-Jul-2023 / 17:19 CET/CEST

Hanover, 17 July 2023 - Exacom GmbH, a subsidiary of Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867), has received a further order for the supply of X-ray inspection systems from a customer in the energy storage products sector. The order has a total volume of around 4.9 million and will not be recognised in revenue until the 2024 financial year for the most part. An agreement was made with the customer not to disclose any order details.

Contact:

Viscom AG

Investor Relations

Sandra M. Liedtke

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Tel.: +49-511-94996-791

Fax: +49-511-94996-555

