09.07.2024 17:38:54
EQS-AGM: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:
EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Vienna, 9 July 2024
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AT0000A325L0
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
At the 14th annual general meeting of the Company held on 9 July 2024, it was resolved to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023 in the amount (gross) of EUR 0.10 per share entitled to dividend, but not exceeding a total of EUR 3,635,386.80 (gross).
The ex-dividend day is 16 July 2024, and the dividend record date is 17 July 2024.
Dividend payment will be made through a credit at the individual depositary bank/financial services provider/central securities depository.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG serves as the paying agent for the dividend. Dividend payment by the paying agent will be made exclusively less 27.5% withholding tax.
Payment of dividend will be made on 19 July 2024.
For any information shareholders may address to the shareholders’ service department of the Company (Tel. +43 1 61065 – 357/ +30 210 6697557/ +30 210 6697804).
The management board
Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis
Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357
E-Mail: d.tzelepis@austriacard.com
Website: www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
Athens Exchange (main market)
09.07.2024 CET/CEST
1942735 09.07.2024 CET/CEST
