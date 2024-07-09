EQS-AGM: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Vienna, 9 July 2024

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

registered under FN 352889 f with the commercial register held by the commercial court Vienna

(the „Company“)

AT0000A325L0

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

At the 14th annual general meeting of the Company held on 9 July 2024, it was resolved to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023 in the amount (gross) of EUR 0.10 per share entitled to dividend, but not exceeding a total of EUR 3,635,386.80 (gross).

The ex-dividend day is 16 July 2024, and the dividend record date is 17 July 2024.

Dividend payment will be made through a credit at the individual depositary bank/financial services provider/central securities depository.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG serves as the paying agent for the dividend. Dividend payment by the paying agent will be made exclusively less 27.5% withholding tax.

Payment of dividend will be made on 19 July 2024.

For any information shareholders may address to the shareholders’ service department of the Company (Tel. +43 1 61065 – 357/ +30 210 6697557/ +30 210 6697804).

The management board

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis

Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail: d.tzelepis@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Athens Exchange (main market)