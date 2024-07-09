09.07.2024 17:38:54

EQS-AGM: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

09.07.2024 / 17:38 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, 9 July 2024

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
registered under FN 352889 f with the commercial register held by the commercial court Vienna
(the „Company“)

AT0000A325L0

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

At the 14th annual general meeting of the Company held on 9 July 2024, it was resolved to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023 in the amount (gross) of EUR 0.10 per share entitled to dividend, but not exceeding a total of EUR 3,635,386.80 (gross).

The ex-dividend day is 16 July 2024, and the dividend record date is 17 July 2024.

Dividend payment will be made through a credit at the individual depositary bank/financial services provider/central securities depository.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG serves as the paying agent for the dividend. Dividend payment by the paying agent will be made exclusively less 27.5% withholding tax.

Payment of dividend will be made on 19 July 2024.

For any information shareholders may address to the shareholders’ service department of the Company (Tel. +43 1 61065 – 357/ +30 210 6697557/ +30 210 6697804).

The management board

Issuer:   AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

   Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis

Tel.:   +43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail:   d.tzelepis@austriacard.com

Website:  www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s):   AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

   Athens Exchange (main market)


09.07.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: ac.contact@austriacard.com
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1942735  09.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942735&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AGmehr Nachrichten