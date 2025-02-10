10.02.2025 10:38:24

EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Nikolaos Lykos, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2025 / 10:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nikolaos
Last name(s): Lykos

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

b) LEI
529900QI445M00DK4407 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A325L0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.00 EUR 100000.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.0000 EUR 100000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Athens Stock Exchange
MIC: ASEX


10.02.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




96863  10.02.2025 CET/CEST



