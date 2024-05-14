14.05.2024 11:08:31

EQS-DD: APONTIS PHARMA AG: be executive GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.05.2024 / 11:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: be executive GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bruno
Last name(s): Wohlschlegel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
APONTIS PHARMA AG

b) LEI
894500ETO1J6MR8PDF91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.88 EUR 8880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.8800 EUR 8880.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


14.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim
Germany
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




91495  14.05.2024 CET/CEST



