13.05.2024 07:30:32

EQS-DD: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Thomas Zimmermann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Zimmermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
APONTIS PHARMA AG

b) LEI
894500ETO1J6MR8PDF91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.4400 EUR 1688.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.4400 EUR 1688.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim
Germany
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




91419  13.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900591&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu APONTIS PHARMAmehr Nachrichten