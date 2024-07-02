02.07.2024 15:39:33

EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Prof. Dr. Manfred Schwaiger, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.07.2024 / 15:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Schwaiger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
179.0000 EUR 17900.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
179.0000 EUR 17900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT


02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92795  02.07.2024 CET/CEST



Nachrichten