EQS-DD: Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy

03.08.2023 / 14:12 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Lars Bjarne Last name(s): Buwitt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ekotechnika AG

b) LEI

391200LNYDKGO1VJB154

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161234





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



15.00 EUR 37500.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



15.0000 EUR 37500.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT





