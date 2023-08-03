|
03.08.2023 14:12:46
EQS-DD: Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.08.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ekotechnika AG
|Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ekotechnika.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
84951 03.08.2023 CET/CEST
