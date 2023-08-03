EQS-DD: Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy

03.08.2023 14:12:46

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lars Bjarne
Last name(s): Buwitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ekotechnika AG

b) LEI
391200LNYDKGO1VJB154 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161234

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 37500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 37500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de



 
