EQS-DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.01.2023 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Valentin Gruber
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Management Board
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name
|HomeToGo SE
|b)
|LEI
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal (Virtual Stock Option Plan-Cash Transfer Leg)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.04 EUR
|28,831
|d)
|Aggregated information
| Aggregated volume
|28,831
| Price
|2.04 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-01-06 (UTC+1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XOFF
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
