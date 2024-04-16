EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Kajakas



Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Kajakas



16.04.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kajakas, Kristjan

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer:

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_132

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2024-04-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1086 Unit price: 0.00 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1086 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

