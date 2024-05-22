EQS-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG: Julia Lauterbach, Acquisition of 148,738 shares in SPORTTOTAL AG by way of donation



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.05.2024 / 19:27 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Julia Last name(s): Lauterbach





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Lauterbach Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG

b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1EMG56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 148,738 shares in SPORTTOTAL AG by way of donation





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

22/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





