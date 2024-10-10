Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
10.10.2024 15:53:14

EQS-DD: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Uwe Kemm, Sale of shares due to imminent closing (after fulfillment of the last closing condition) of the voluntary public takeover offer of Ventrifossa BidCo AG (cash ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.10.2024 / 15:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Kemm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STEMMER IMAGING AG

b) LEI
89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of shares due to imminent closing (after fulfillment of the last closing condition) of the voluntary public takeover offer of Ventrifossa BidCo AG (cash offer) to the shareholders of STEMMER IMAGING AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
48.00 EUR 723600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
48.0000 EUR 723600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com



 
