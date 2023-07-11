EQS-DD: va-Q-tec AG: Dr. Joachim Kuhn, Granting of a call option in respect of 375,000 shares in va-Q-tec AG, exercisable in return for the granting of 78,033 shares in Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.07.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Joachim Last name(s): Kuhn





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006636681





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of a call option in respect of 375,000 shares in va-Q-tec AG, exercisable in return for the granting of 78,033 shares in Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





