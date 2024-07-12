|
12.07.2024 07:45:06
EQS-News: Affluent Medical signs agreements for mitral valve technologies with EUR 15M upfront payment
|
EQS-News: Affluent Medical SA
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Affluent Medical signs agreements for mitral valve technologies with EUR 15M upfront payment
Aix-en-Provence, July 12, 2024 - 7:45 am - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 – Ticker: AFME - “Affluent”), a French clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical devices, today announced that it has signed several agreements with Edwards Lifesciences (“Edwards”) related to Affluent’s structural heart products (adjustable mitral annulus Kalios™) and technologies (mitral valve technology). Under the terms of these agreements, Affluent will receive EUR 15 million upfront as a cash payment. The agreements are as follows:
Sébastien Ladet, CEO of Affluent Medical, said “We are proud to sign these agreements with the global leader in structural heart innovation. We look forward to welcoming Edwards as a shareholder in our company. Edwards’ strong global market presence and commercial infrastructure holds the potential for our product Kalios™ to help doctors and their patients worldwide, while creating a strong partnership for Kalios™ and surgical mitral valves using our technology. Affluent will continue to develop its transcatheter mitral valve Epygon and its urinary incontinence artificial sphincter Artus.”
Kalios™ is the only mitral valve annuloplasty device that can be percutaneously - and in a minimally invasive manner - adjusted by a cardiologist (or surgeon) to treat residual and recurrent mitral insufficiency at any time after implantation, repeatedly and on a beating heart, thereby avoiding another open-heart surgery.
Affluent Medical’s mitral valve technology mimics the anatomy and physiology of a human valve, thereby potentially reducing the left ventricle workload and improving the heart hemodynamics, restoring the natural blood flow vortex in the left ventricle. It is expected to promote faster recovery of patients with a seriously impaired cardiac condition.
About Affluent Medical
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, one of the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults.
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, minimally invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are all currently in ongoing human clinical studies.
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products in 2026, directly or indirectly.
For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com
Contacts:
12.07.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Affluent Medical SA
|320 avenue Archimède - Les pléiades III Batiment B
|13100 Aix-en-Provence
|France
|E-mail:
|affluent@mc-services.eu
|Internet:
|www.affluentmedical.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013333077
|EQS News ID:
|1944723
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1944723 12.07.2024 CET/CEST
