EQS-News: aifinyo AG increases transaction volume and profit in the first nine months of 2023

aifinyo AG increases transaction volume and profit in the first nine months of 2023



11.10.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

9M: Transaction volume EUR 307m (+16%), EBIT EUR 1.6m (+52%)

Q3: Gross profit of EUR 3.6 million and EBIT of EUR 0.5 million slightly above previous year's level

AI chatbot based on ChatGPT expands eco-system

Outlook remains positive

Berlin, 11 October 2023 The development in the third quarter of 2023 of aifinyo AG was solid. The operator of a cloud-based platform for all aspects of invoice and liquidity management, including straightforward financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, slightly increased its gross profit and EBIT. Thus, aifinyo has continued the positive development of the first half-year despite the recession in Germany. In the first nine months of 2023, transaction volume*, gross profit** and profit were increased at all levels. The solid development should continue in the fourth quarter.

In the first nine months of the current year, aifinyo achieved a transaction volume of EUR 307.34 million. Compared to EUR 262.97 million in the same period of the previous year, this represents an increase of 16%. Gross profit one of the most important key performance indicators increased by 11.6% to EUR 10.50 million. Profits were also up year-on-year at all levels in the 9-month period 2023: aifinyo increased operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by 52% from EUR 1.04 million to EUR 1.58 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased from EUR 0.41 million to EUR 0.46 million.

AI chatbot and integration of financing solutions into Billomat platform

In the further development of the aifinyo eco-system around the management, financing and payment of invoices, the focus in the third quarter was on the integration of financing solutions into the Billomat platform. aifinyo had acquired Billomat, one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, in 2022. Successively, Billomat customers will be provided with aifinyo's proven tools for financing and paying invoices.

In addition, aifinyo has extended its eco-system with an AI chatbot in September 2023. The aifinyoCHAT application enables entrepreneurs and freelancers to have frequently asked customer questions answered quickly, automatically and at any time on their website by artificial intelligence (AI). The adaptive AI is based on ChatGPT technology and complies with DSGVO-compliant quality standards. Thanks to a simple modular system, aifinyoCHAT can be installed and integrated into your own website in just a few minutes.

Outlook remains positive

Due to the solid operational development and consistent expansion of the one eco-system around the management, financing and payment of invoices, aifinyo looks positively into the future. By the end of the year, the integration of the financing solutions into the Billomat platform will progress significantly. Despite the recession in Germany, overall performance and earnings should be solid in the fourth quarter, enabling the company to close the full year 2023 with growth.

Key figures overview 9M (unaudited):

In EURk Q3/2022 Q3/2023 9M/2022 9M/2023 Transaction volume 105,078 100,570 262,973 307,335 Total output 14,469 14,043 42,356 41,060 Gross profit 3,465 3,594 9,406 10,503 EBIT 332 514 1,037 1,576 EBT 95 81 414 461

*Total factoring, finetrading, leasing and collection transactions processed.

**Total performance reduced by cost of goods sold and depreciation of leased assets.



About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de

