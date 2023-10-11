|
EQS-News: aifinyo AG increases transaction volume and profit in the first nine months of 2023
Berlin, 11 October 2023 The development in the third quarter of 2023 of aifinyo AG was solid. The operator of a cloud-based platform for all aspects of invoice and liquidity management, including straightforward financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, slightly increased its gross profit and EBIT. Thus, aifinyo has continued the positive development of the first half-year despite the recession in Germany. In the first nine months of 2023, transaction volume*, gross profit** and profit were increased at all levels. The solid development should continue in the fourth quarter.
In the first nine months of the current year, aifinyo achieved a transaction volume of EUR 307.34 million. Compared to EUR 262.97 million in the same period of the previous year, this represents an increase of 16%. Gross profit one of the most important key performance indicators increased by 11.6% to EUR 10.50 million. Profits were also up year-on-year at all levels in the 9-month period 2023: aifinyo increased operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by 52% from EUR 1.04 million to EUR 1.58 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased from EUR 0.41 million to EUR 0.46 million.
AI chatbot and integration of financing solutions into Billomat platform
In the further development of the aifinyo eco-system around the management, financing and payment of invoices, the focus in the third quarter was on the integration of financing solutions into the Billomat platform. aifinyo had acquired Billomat, one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, in 2022. Successively, Billomat customers will be provided with aifinyo's proven tools for financing and paying invoices.
In addition, aifinyo has extended its eco-system with an AI chatbot in September 2023. The aifinyoCHAT application enables entrepreneurs and freelancers to have frequently asked customer questions answered quickly, automatically and at any time on their website by artificial intelligence (AI). The adaptive AI is based on ChatGPT technology and complies with DSGVO-compliant quality standards. Thanks to a simple modular system, aifinyoCHAT can be installed and integrated into your own website in just a few minutes.
Outlook remains positive
Due to the solid operational development and consistent expansion of the one eco-system around the management, financing and payment of invoices, aifinyo looks positively into the future. By the end of the year, the integration of the financing solutions into the Billomat platform will progress significantly. Despite the recession in Germany, overall performance and earnings should be solid in the fourth quarter, enabling the company to close the full year 2023 with growth.
