03.06.2024 16:00:06
EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG successfully held/Johannes Boot and Achim Betz confirmed on the Supervisory Board
EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Press Release
Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG successfully held/Johannes Boot and Achim Betz confirmed on the Supervisory Board
Potsdam, 3 June 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) was successfully held in Berlin on 31 May 2024.
In the Supervisory Board elections, the previous members Mr Achim Betz and Mr Johannes C. G. (Hank) Boot were confirmed in office. The term of office of the two re-elected Supervisory Board members ends at the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.
DOMUS AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft/Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was elected as the auditor for the 2023/2024 financial year. In addition, a resolution was passed to approve the Compensation Report for the 2022/2023 financial year, which was prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 AktG.
Christian Hellmuth and Alexander Kroth were discharged for their term of office on the Management Board in the 2022/2023 financial year. Rolf Elgeti was not discharged for his work on the Management Board and Supervisory Board in the past financial year 2022/2023. The other members of the Supervisory Board were discharged by the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year.
The Annual General Meeting also voted to amend the provisions of the Articles of Association regarding the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting to bring the Articles of Association into line with the new legal requirements. The cancellation of the existing Authorised Capital and the creation of new Authorised Capital 2024/I did not receive a majority.
About the Company
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.
The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
Contact:Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mrs. Mareike Kuliberda
Investor Relations
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Tel: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 533
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599
E-Mail: mk@deutsche-konsum.de
