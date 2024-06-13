EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of MPC Capital AG approves dividend of EUR 0.27

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 14:30:04

13.06.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
  • Ulf Holländer leaves the board after 24 years and moves to the supervisory board
  • New management team with Constantin Baack as CEO

Hamburg, 13 June 2024 – Hamburg, June 13, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of the Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) has today resolved to distribute a tax-free dividend of EUR 0.27 per share. The Annual General Meeting also approved all other proposals put forward by the management board and supervisory board with a large majority.

For Ulf Holländer, this was his last Annual General Meeting as CEO of MPC Capital AG. He has now been elected to the supervisory board by the Annual General Meeting, replacing Dr. Ottmar Gast. The supervisory board is completed by Joachim Ludwig and Dr. Axel Schroeder, who will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

In his speech, Ulf Holländer emphasized the opportunities that the energy transition and the investment needs for decarbonizing the global economy present for MPC Capital: "We see MPC Capital well positioned to further develop our business at a high level in 2024 and build on the successful financial year 2023. Based on a balance sheet with a consistently comfortable cash position and a high equity ratio, we will focus on expanding our existing business. And we will actively seize opportunities to generate sustainable and profitable growth. Due to the high demand for investments related to the energy transition, we see attractive investment opportunities - especially in the areas of maritime infrastructure and renewable energy."

With the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, Constantin Baack takes over the position of CEO. Together with CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein and Christian Schwenkenbecher, who joins the management team as Chief Client Officer, he aims to lead MPC Capital into the next growth phase: "We have successfully expanded our maritime activities in recent years and see enormous development opportunities here - not least due to the necessary decarbonization of world trade. And we will continue to seize opportunities for opportunistic transactions that arise from market uncertainties or changing valuation levels. We also see great potential in the field of renewable energy, which is indispensable for the energy transition. We want to significantly expand this area and further sharpen our strategy in the future."

At the Annual General Meeting, which was once again held virtually from MPC Capital's headquarters in Hamburg, 75.5 percent of the shares were represented. The voting results of the Annual General Meeting and the CEO's speech are published on the website at www.mpc-capital.de/HV.

For shareholders subject to taxation in Germany, the dividend will be paid out from the tax contribution account (§ 27 KStG) without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge.

About MPC Capital AG (www.mpc-capital.com)

MPC Capital is a global asset and investment manager for real assets in the areas of real estate, renewables, and shipping. Its range of services includes the selection, initiation, development and structuring of investments, through active management to divestment. With approximately 200 employees and 30 years of experience, MPC Capital offers institutional investors access to investments in selected markets with attractive growth and return opportunities. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital contributes to meeting the financing needs to achieve global climate goals.

Media contact:

MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 40 38022 4347
Email: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly differ from the currently expected results due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic, and competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. MPC Capital AG assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

 


