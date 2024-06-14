EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of STS Group AG approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority

EQS-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of STS Group AG approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority



14.06.2024 / 15:04 CET/CEST

Annual General Meeting of STS Group AG approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority

Dividend of EUR 0.041 per share

All Supervisory Board members re-elected for a further term of office

Growth prospects confirmed

Hagen, 14 June 2024. At yesterday’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority. As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting was held at the headquarters of STS Group AG in Hagen, Westphalia. A total of 79.37% of the company's share capital was represented. The most important resolutions included the dividend distribution for the 2023 financial year of EUR 0.041 per share and the re-election of the entire Supervisory Board for a further three-year term of office.

In his presentation to the shareholders, Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group AG, emphasized the progress made and the good growth prospects in the operating business, for example with the start of production at the Group's new US plant: "Overall, we can look back on a pleasing year for the STS Group, in which we were able to achieve significant improvements in almost all areas. The increased performance of our company is also reflected in the year to date, where we remain on course for growth. The current ramp-up of production in the USA will also contribute to this in the second half of the year." Buniato also confirmed the outlook for the 2024 financial year, in which further sales revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range and an EBITDA margin in the high single-digit percentage range are expected.

The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting are available at www.sts.group in the Investor Relations section.

The company will report on the results for the first half of 2024 on 9 August 2024.

About STS Group:

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading systems supplier for the automotive industry. The group of companies employs 1,392 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR 277.9 million in the 2023 financial year. At its twelve plants and three development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in future, the USA, STS Group ("STS") produces and develops injection-moulded plastics and components made from sheet moulding compounds (SMC), such as rigid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, holistic interior systems, as well as lightweight and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is a technological leader in the production of plastic injection moulding and composite components. STS has a large global footprint with plants on three continents. The customer portfolio includes leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

